Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Down 47.9% in August

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.7 days.

HCXLF stock remained flat at $$12.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Get Hiscox alerts:

HCXLF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.