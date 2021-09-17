Hive (HIVE) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Hive has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $301.68 million and approximately $99.56 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001474 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000932 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,426,456 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

