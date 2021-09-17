Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $143.58

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143.58 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 144.60 ($1.89), with a volume of 956692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.40 ($1.89).

HOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £747.69 million and a PE ratio of 19.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.85%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

