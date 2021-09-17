Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Holcim has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 123,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,488. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.