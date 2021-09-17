Honest (HNST) Market Cap Reaches $2.04 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $111,262.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00069480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00119235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00180241 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.00 or 0.07118948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,264.25 or 0.99991563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.38 or 0.00825877 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.