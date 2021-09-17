Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,297. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.76 and its 200-day moving average is $223.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

