Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.950-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.60 billion-$35.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.20 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.020 EPS.

Honeywell International stock opened at $219.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.68. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

