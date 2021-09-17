Hord Market Cap Hits $10.94 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $10.94 million and approximately $823,215.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00118689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00179740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.57 or 0.07173634 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,438.15 or 1.00219892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.19 or 0.00826452 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.