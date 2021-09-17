Horizon Protocol (HZN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $382,604.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $382,604.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00070947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00118406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00173498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07318647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,421.76 or 1.00148889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.24 or 0.00834705 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

