Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $25,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,836 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,868 shares of company stock worth $9,598,929 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

