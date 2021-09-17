Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Update

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the August 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 7,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,423. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

