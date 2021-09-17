Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,813 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 251.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 142.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

