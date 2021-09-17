HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.00

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €107.00 ($125.88) and last traded at €109.30 ($128.59), with a volume of 79932 shares. The stock had previously closed at €105.50 ($124.12).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is €94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

