Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,000 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 785,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 551,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOTH. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 40.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 162,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,449. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

