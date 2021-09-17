Hovde Group Upgrades Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Outperform

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VLY opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after buying an additional 442,899 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after buying an additional 4,412,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

