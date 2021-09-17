HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of HP by 344.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

