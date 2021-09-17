H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,700 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the August 15th total of 469,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.7 days.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF remained flat at $$13.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRUFF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

