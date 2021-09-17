HSBC Downgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Hold

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

NYSE:ALB traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

