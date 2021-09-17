Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Gap Down to $191.35

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $191.35, but opened at $186.80. Hubbell shares last traded at $186.80, with a volume of 24 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.39.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

