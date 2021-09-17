Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.68. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOSSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

