Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.68. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hugo Boss
HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.
