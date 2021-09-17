Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HOYFF opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. Huhtamäki Oyj has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $45.85.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
Read More: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.