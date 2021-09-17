Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $6,954,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.00. 38,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,782. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.43 and its 200 day moving average is $428.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.63.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

