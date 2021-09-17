Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.07. 71 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares during the quarter. Humankind US Stock ETF comprises approximately 35.1% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned approximately 59.13% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $52,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

