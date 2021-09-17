Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,692,962 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Huntington Bancshares worth $24,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

