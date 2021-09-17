Huobi BTC Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $47,511.45 or 1.00301493 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $7.12 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00071090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00118572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00179201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.34 or 0.07176357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,461.55 or 1.00196154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.30 or 0.00832400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

