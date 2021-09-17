Huobi Token (HT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $138.63 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $138.63 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $14.46 or 0.00030341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00133198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,081,489 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

