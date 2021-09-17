Hush (HUSH) One Day Volume Hits $6,243.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $844,537.29 and $6,243.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00283581 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00139653 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00202501 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

