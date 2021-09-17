HYCON (HYC) Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $534,901.72 and approximately $82,425.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003467 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00057534 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

