Hydra (HYDRA) Achieves Market Cap of $86.50 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Hydra has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $86.50 million and $992,345.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $22.42 or 0.00046855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00119945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00178965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.92 or 0.07121094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,802.68 or 0.99916529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.19 or 0.00828114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,987,845 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.