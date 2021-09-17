Hydra Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.38 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $22.13 or 0.00046573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $85.38 million and $1.16 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00072311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00117300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00171682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.30 or 0.07249685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.94 or 0.99718574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.52 or 0.00828296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,163,147 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

