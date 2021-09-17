HyperCash Hits Market Capitalization of $35.78 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $35.78 million and $3.03 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001682 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,211.34 or 1.00008010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00071808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.48 or 0.00852574 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.00420644 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00307591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002055 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005401 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

