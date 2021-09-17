HyperDAO Market Cap Reaches $9.75 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $591,681.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00134820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044853 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,735,059 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

