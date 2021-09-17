Hyperion (HYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $86,681.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. Hyperion has a market cap of $428,046.22 and approximately $86,681.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00134062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.71 or 0.00765991 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

