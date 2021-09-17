I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $2,214.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.87 or 0.00423579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002181 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.00 or 0.00997414 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,111,402 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

