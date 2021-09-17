iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$83.19.

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,679,730.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$72.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$44.54 and a 12-month high of C$75.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.36.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

