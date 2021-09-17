IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for IBEX in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IBEX’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $358.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

