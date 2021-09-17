IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IBEX in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get IBEX alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

IBEX opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in IBEX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.