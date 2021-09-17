iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,062 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of iCAD worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICAD. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iCAD by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iCAD by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $8,237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,006 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iCAD alerts:

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICAD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of ICAD opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.62 million, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.12. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.