ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00070066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00181605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00119609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.06 or 0.07158689 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,373.54 or 1.00601139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.31 or 0.00824604 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

