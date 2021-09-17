ICU Medical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,967 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,373% compared to the average volume of 120 call options.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.62. 5,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,294. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.