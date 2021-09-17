IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report sales of $9.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $40.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $66.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.98 million, with estimates ranging from $29.08 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.17 million, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $871,765 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

