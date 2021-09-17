Idle (IDLE) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $14.73 million and $294,959.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.84 or 0.00012381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00071023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00118808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.65 or 0.07123936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,159.95 or 0.99940360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00829464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

