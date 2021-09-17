IG Gold (IGG) Achieves Market Cap of $5.90 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $97,766.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00069477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00182289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00118919 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

