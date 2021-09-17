IG Group Holdings plc Plans Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.598 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

IGGHY opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. IG Group has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

