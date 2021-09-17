IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

IGG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGGGF)

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

