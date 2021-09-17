Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $216.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,902. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.