Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,848 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 14,635 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.49% of Illumina worth $337,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,431,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $185,100,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $449.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

