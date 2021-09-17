ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $163,889.09 and $103,458.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,550,880 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.