Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.40). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 1,524,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,203. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

