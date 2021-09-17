Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Trading Up 3.6%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) shares shot up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

